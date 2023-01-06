Family and friends of 2 slain road workers upset over killer's sentence

LANSING, Mich. — Family and friends of two highway workers killed by a drunk driver are speaking out after a Washtenaw County judge handed down her sentence.

Judge Patrick Conlin Jr.'s courtroom was filled to capacity on Wednesday afternoon with family and friends of two young men killed while working on Interstate 94 near Ypsilanti.

Nicholas Sada and his best friend, Davyon Rose, were part of a road crew working that stretch of highway back in November 2020 when Ryan Musselman hit them both and killed them.

"He was the most kindhearted person ever," Rose's mom Dianna said holding back tears. "He was the one everyone would call when they needed something. He was a real selfless person. He was always there."

Musselman pleaded guilty to homicide and second-degree murder. In exchange for her plea, the judge sentenced her to 10-15 years in prison.

But Sada's dad says he feels cheated.

"I really wanted to go to trial. I would have rather rolled the dice, and her walk away with nothing, which is impossible in the state of Michigan to walk away with two dead bodies. I honestly felt like they wanted to save money and cut her a deal. They just didn't care," said Emmanuel Galan, who worked with Sada and Rose.

He says the state needs to enforce the law protecting road workers.

"Its called the Andy's Law sign. It's a sign that lots of people drive past. It says if you injure or kill a worker, there's a $7500 penalty and 15 years in prison. They are going right now and giving her only 10 to 15 years. It should be 15 for each one," said Emmanuel Galan.

Musselman, in addition to serving at least a decade behind bars, will have to pay over $21,000 in restitution.

