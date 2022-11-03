Families of Kiernan Brown's victims speak during his sentencing

LANSING, Mich. — Emotional words were directed at Kiernan Brown Wednesday, who admitted to brutally killing Kaylee Brock and Julie Mooney in 2019.

Mooney was 32 years old. Her family spoke about what she enjoyed most, and what was tragically taken away during Brown's sentencing.

“Julie’s favorite part about life was being a mother,” said Mooney’s ex-husband Gregory Hogg. “She was an amazing mother to our children, and our children loved her so greatly.”

Brock was just 26. Her family said she had a bright future ahead of her.

“As a special needs adult, Kaylee received help from CNH with that help she was able to find part time employment and move into her own home. She was becoming a productive member of society,” said Brock's mom Michelle Williams.

Brown’s attorney said Brown battled with mental health issues, which may have played a role in Mooney's and Brock’s murders.

Brown pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, to two counts of second-degree murder, and he was sentenced to 70 to 100 years in prison by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.

“May you feel the pain for what you have done and what will be done to you,” said Mooney’s mom Denise Ward.

