Families displaced by Lansing apartment fire helped by pair of community activists

LANSING, Mich. — An apartment fire in a complex on Georgetown Boulevard in Lansing left several families without a home.

But thanks to a pair of community activists, they are getting some much-needed help.

When Terrance Cooper and Gary Truvillion heard about the fire at The Arbors of Georgetown and the families who were suddenly homeless, they knew they had to do something.

“I was on Facebook one night and I saw one of the families I knew and the next day I went over there right away,” said Truvillion, of People Ready Activating Youth.

So the two men created a Facebook fundraiser with the goal of raising enough money to give each family a $300 gift card.

“Less than 48 hours later, we had the $2500. We shut the fundraiser down and went and got the gift cards, clothes shoes and all types of different things,” said Cooper.

The pair went a step further and asked the community to donate personal products and clothing.

The response was overwhelming.

Cooper says the Lansing community really showed up for these families in need.

“What we’ve learned over the last year or two is that everybody doesn’t have a support system. Everyone doesn’t have someone to call. And so we like to be the people to bridge that gap,” said Cooper.

Right now, the families are being housed in hotels in Lansing. They’ve also been given $500 housing vouchers to help them out.

Both Cooper and Truvillion say anyone who wants to help can reach out to either of them or Miss Dee at the Arbors at Georgetown apartment complex.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook