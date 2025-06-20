Expanded Lansing thrift store, Uplift Thrift, brings proceeds to City Rescue Mission and upcoming shelter

LANSING, Mich — A new thrift store in Lansing is offering shoppers a chance to make their purchases count by supporting the city's largest homeless shelter and its expansion plans.



"Oftentimes, people want to find a way to support the City Rescue Mission, which is the largest shelter in mid-Michigan. One way to do that is to shop at Uplift Thrift," said Mark Criss, executive director of the City Rescue Mission.

The store offers a variety of items, including DVDs, shoes, and clothing. All proceeds from purchases support the mission, while donations go to those experiencing homelessness free of charge.

"We had a young lady come in from the shelter and said I just have my ID, can I use my voucher now? I'm like of course you can, that's why we're here," Criss said.

Shoppers like Dale Sherwin are already finding treasures while supporting a good cause.

"Here I have some of these things that are going to my great-grandchildren in Australia," Sherwin said.

Another shopper, Cheryl Wright, was picking up practical items for herself.

"Heating pad and something to keep my teeth clean, these toothbrushes," Wright said.

Beyond providing clothing and household goods, money spent at Uplift Thrift will help fund the City Rescue Mission's new shelter on Kalamazoo Street. The new facility will house up to 300 people experiencing homelessness and is expected to welcome those in need by July.

Criss has repeatedly expressed the increasing need for shelter and clothing for those in need throughout the years, and this new venture addresses both issues simultaneously.

For community members like Sherwin, shopping at Uplift Thrift is about more than finding bargains.

"We do everything we can to support the mission," Sherwin said.

