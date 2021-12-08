Everett High School student arrested after bringing firearm to school

LANSING, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy boy was arrested Tuesday after police found a firearm on Everett High School grounds.
Officers were called to the high school on Stabler St. at 9:50 a.m. on a weapons complaint. Police found the firearm and then arrested the boy "associated with the firearm," Lansing police said in a news release.
Police believe three people involved in the incident and all three were detained during the investigation, but only one was arrested.
The 17-year-old was taken to the Ingham County Youth Home.
An Everett High School student was also arrested for bringing a weapon to school in September.
