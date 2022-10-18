Everett High School parents concerned over inappropriate images on teacher's computer

LANSING, Mich. — Parents at Everett High School are asking questions this week.

They want to know why a teacher is still in the classroom after allegations that he was looking at inappropriate images of women during school hours.

"We send our kids to school to be protected and to learn when they are out of our care and for something like this to happen is hard," said parent Makeba Miller-Whorton.

Miller-Whorton has three children at Everett and says her family is uncomfortable with how this situation is being handled.

Earlier this month, she says one of her children's friends took a picture of a teacher at the school with his laptop open.

In the corner of the teacher's screen, is a picture of a woman in a bra.

FOX 47 has blurred that image and is not sharing the name of the teacher involved.

Miller-Whorton says she can't understand why the teacher is now back in the classroom.

"If a kid has an issue, it needs to be addressed because how things get worse," said Miller-Whorton.

But the school principal says when the allegations were shared with her, they were addressed right away.

"We placed that teacher on immediate administrative leave," said Principal Amy Boyles.

District officials say the teacher's laptop was immediately turned over to the technology department for a thorough review.

They say a virus was on the computer.

"Eventually, I came across a virus or malware program that had embedded in the Chrome browser. It's whats known as a browser hijacker. It doesn't necessarily have to be from a bad site, but it could be from another teacher's website that they didn't secure properly and this code injects," said the Lansing School District Director of Technology Jeff Vanderlaan.

The district has closed the matter, but some parents think everyone should have been told about those allegations, the investigation and its conclusion.

"I just feel that the rest of the parents who have children here should know what's going on and what they're going to do about it," said Gloria Lee.

