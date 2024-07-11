EV SHIFT: $500M investment will convert Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant

LANSING, Mich. — The automobile industry's continued shift to electric vehicle's will once again have a big impact in our neighborhoods.

Thursday, political leaders announced that the GM Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing would receive a $500M grant investment to convert the facility into one that produces electric vehicles.

Leadership said that refurbishment and retooling of the facility will allow GM to produce new electrified models and enable the facility to be considered for future EV programs.

It's estimated the the investment will help retain over 650 jobs in the area and create 50 new jobs.

According to a release, by partnering with the UAW, GM will help train workers with new skills needed at the facility for manufacturing world class EVs.

The Department of Energy added that, "as a long-standing member of the Lansing community, the continued operation of this facility will provide impacts across region. GM’s engagement strategy includes coordinated meetings with locally impact groups, negotiating community benefits agreements, and ensuring high quality, good paying job creation. In addition to direct benefits, the conversion project will generate trade jobs and allow GM to diversify its contract and vendor network within the state of Michigan."

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who is running for Senate, provided the following statement after the announcement: “The next generation of vehicles should be built by American companies and American workers, which is why I’m so happy to see what’s happening today in Lansing at GM’s Grand River Assembly,” said Slotkin. “Today’s announcement is a step towards that goal and will ensure the plant is well-equipped to build new, advanced electric vehicles. Whether or not you drive an EV today, or ever care to, there’s no denying they will be a big part of the vehicles of tomorrow. All you have to do is look at Europe and Mexico and see that China is looking to be *the* manufacturer of this next generation of cars. That’s why it’s essential to our economic and national security that electric vehicles, the batteries and components they run on, and other critical products are made in America. The funding announced today will also protect existing jobs and generate new ones, while driving economic growth in the area, so it’s a clear win for Lansing.”

Stay with FOX 47 news on air and online for continued updates on how this story will impact our neighborhoods.

