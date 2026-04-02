EV owner saves hundreds while Lansing charging station struggles amid high gas prices

LANSING, Mich — Gas prices continue climbing across Michigan, with regular unleaded hitting nearly $4 per gallon according to AAA data, a significant jump that's got drivers reconsidering their options.



Gas prices have risen to nearly $4 a gallon in Michigan, well above last year's levels.

One electric vehicle owner is saving 75% on fuel costs compared to his old gas car.

Lansing charging station owner says business is down despite higher gas prices.

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For Subu Gomatinathan, of Wayne County, those rising prices validate his decision to buy a Cadillac EV last September.

"If I have to get gas and go back to Wayne County, it's gonna cost me like $30 to $40. Now, I probably would charge for like $10," Gomatinathan said.

That's a 75% reduction in fuel costs. Subu's old Cadillac required premium gas, making the savings even more dramatic.

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Just blocks away at Evergetic Charging Spa on MLK Boulevard, owner Derek Braswell is seeing a different reality. Despite rising gas costs, his charging station traffic has actually dropped.

"Typically, I've been seeing 10 to 12 cars a day. Now, we're down to about five or six,"Braswell said.

The disconnect reveals challenges facing the EV transition. While individual owners like Gomatinathan discover significant savings, he also eliminates oil changes and most maintenance, the infrastructure to support mass adoption faces headwinds.

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Braswell acquired land in Lansing to build another station but says investors became skeptical following tariffs, expiration of EV tax credits and war in Iran.

"I was talking to a couple of investors before we acquired the property, and there was alot of excitement generated around that," Braswell said. "When the tariffs came in and the oil prices spiked, it's like, okay, let's pump the brakes a little bit."

Braswell has noticed one interesting trend: more first-time EV drivers using his station.

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"People that are coming are people that are getting EVs as loaners from dealerships when they take their gas cars in. They come here because it's the first time. The dealer really doesn't tell them anything how to do the EV or how to do the charging," he said.

For Gomatinathan, who charges primarily at home but uses Braswell's station when working downtown, says the experience has been transformative.

"I would highly recommend people using EV, as long as it fits their budget," he said. "It saves a lot of money for me."

Despite current business challenges, Braswell remains optimistic that continued gas price increases will eventually drive more customers to electric vehicles.

"I don't see gas prices going down anytime soon. People should consider EVs a little bit more carefully now and quicker," he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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