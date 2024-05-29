ENFORCING CURFEW: Lansing officials announce safety measures following Memorial Day mass shooting

During a Tuesday Press conference, Mayor Andy Schor announced how the city will be enforcing its curfew ordinance for minors.

The ordinance requires anyone 12 and under to be home by 10 pm and those 13 and 16 to be home by midnight.

Watch video above to see how people in our neighborhoods feel about this rule being enforced.

It’s hard for community advocate Aaron Blankenburg to talk about the mass shooting that happened at Rotary Park early Monday morning.

“Life lost at a young age is always a sad situation,” Blankenburg said.

It's an all too familiar feeling for Blankenburg. Back in 202, his close friend's son Marshawn was one of 2 teens who died after being shot at Rotary Park. Marshawn was just 16.

Now, city leaders are taking action. Tuesday, Mayor Andy schor and police chief Ellery Sosebee announced beefed up patrols at Rotary park, investments in security cameras and a plan to aggressively enforce the city's curfew.

“If you are 12 years or younger, our ordinance says you are home by 10 pm,” Schor said. “If you are 13 through 16, our ordinance says you are home by midnight.

But advocates like Blankenburg feel more needs to be done.

“Curfew ain't the answer to me,” Blankenburg said. “The community gotta be involved and just not go for certain things and give our kids something to do instead of being in the streets.”

And still, Aaron hopes parents remember one thing - don’t give up on the youth.

“We just gotta wrap our arms around them and love them,” Blankenburg said. “These our babies.”

Enforcement for the curfew ordinance went into effect on Tuesday.

