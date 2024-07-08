EMS workers & businesses adjust to more closures on Michigan Avenue

Another road closure is coming to Lansing's Michigan Avenue

The hard closure between Fairfield and Foster Avenues is expected to last through late September

Video shows EMS officials explaining how they're adjusting their routes to construction while a bookstore owner contemplates getting a second job

The latest road closure on Lansing's Michigan Avenue has ambulance companies adjusting routes while foot traffic is slow in one business.

Mercy Ambulance received advanced notice from the city which gave them time to adjust routes and implement a strategy known as 'posting'. That's when dispatchers check for delays in their response and post ambulances in those areas.

Rodney Palmer, a second generation first responder and co-owner of Mercy Ambulance, is confident the plan won't slow down response times.

"It could be East Town. It could be your local fire department," Palmer said. "We'll provide the best service that we can. Even with road closures, we're all ready for it."

But as EMS navigates through construction one bookstore has trouble navigating customers to their business.

Alan Coe, co-owner of Triple Goddess Bookstore, says he's seen less foot traffic in recent months since closures began in April. Coe says he's offered to pay the first 30 minutes of a customer's parking in the city lot behind the store in order to provide convenience.

But still the business is in a dry spell.

"I might have to do a little voodoo," Coe said as he rearranged books on a shelf.

If the number of customers keeps declining, Coe may be forced to get a second job while his wife, who began the business 31 years ago, runs the bookstore.

"We did that about 20 years ago where we went through a patch when business was really slow," Coe said. "I have to. I gotta keep paying the rent."

But Coe remains positive that this rough patch will help smooth the city's infrastructure.

"[It's] definitely a positive because it should fix the plumbing problems we've had for years along this street," Coe said.

Monday's closure marks the start of Phase Two of the city's $14 million Michigan Avenue Rehabilitation project that's expected to last through September 19. The project has six phases scheduled through October 2025.

The latest closure between Fairfield and Foster avenues creates detours on eastbound Michigan Avenue including:



North on Pennsylvania Avenue

East on Saginaw Street

South on Howard Street back to Michigan Avenue

Detours on the westbound side include:

North on Homer Street

West on Grand River/Oakland Avenue

South on Pennsylvania Avenue back to Michigan Avenue

