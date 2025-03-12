Emergency Alert Test and Statewide Tornado Drill coming March 19

LANSING, Mich — Phones in our neighborhoods will be sounding off next Wednesday as part of Michigan’s Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Neighbors with active cell phones in Ingham County, Eaton County and Clinton County will receive the alert at 12:59 p.m. on March 19, just ahead of the 1 p.m. statewide tornado drill the same day.

The alert will clearly state it is only a test and will remind neighbors of the warning sirens that will immediately follow as part of the tornado drill.

Neighbors are encouraged to take this time to think of where they would shelter if a real tornado was coming.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook