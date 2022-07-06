Elderly Instruments celebrates 50 years of business with an all-day block party

LANSING, Mich. — The mid-Michigan community gathered Tuesday to celebrate 50 years of Elderly Instruments with an all-day block party of music, dancing and shopping.

A stage was built for live performances right outside their location at west Maple Street and north Washington Avenue in Lansing.

There were also some surprise performances by customers inside the store. One of the performers was long-time customer Mark Manrique. Manrique has been shopping at Elderly Instruments since it opened in 1972.

“My wife and I got married in 1972 a couple blocks from here [Elderly Instruments], so we’ve been coming since the very beginning,” Manrique said.

Manrique has some great memories from Elderly Instruments.

“People would come in and break into jam sessions. It was terrific,” Manrique said.

Other people, like Sean Stein, are looking forward to making some memories of their own.

“I think I might’ve came when I was little, but this is the first time I can remember. It’s really cool,” Stein said.

Co-owner and president of Elderly Instruments Lillian Werbin said it’s the power of music that’s kept their doors open for five decades.

“What does music mean to me? Isn’t that the heartbeat of it all?” Werbin said.

Celebration goers said they hope Elderly Instruments will be open for many more years.

“Keep it [Elderly Instruments] here, another 50 years, hopefully,” Manrique said.

Elderly Instruments is open Monday through Saturday. If you’re interested in learning more, click here.

