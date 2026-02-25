Economy remains top concern as Trump touts 'golden age' in second term

LANSING, Mich — Lansing residents say rising food, utility and housing costs are still squeezing their budgets despite the president's optimistic outlook



Trump touts a "golden age" economy, but many Americans say costs are still squeezing their budgets.

Food costs rose nearly 3% from January 2025 to January 2026, with utilities, gas and housing prices also climbing.

Inflation sits at 2.4%, and wages are rising faster than inflation, but Lansing residents say they haven't felt the relief.

Jessica Malcolm, a Lansing resident and mother, said the cost of living is still hitting hard.

"I have a family and everything gets so expensive and it's very hard to get along right now," Malcolm said.

Malcolm's frustration comes as President Donald Trump, in year two of his second term, painted an optimistic picture of the U.S. economy.

"The roaring economy is roaring like never before," Trump said. "You've seen nothing yet. We're going to do better and better and better. This is the golden age of America."

But for many Americans, that optimism has not translated to relief at home. Food costs have risen nearly 3% from January 2025 to January 2026, according to the latest Consumer Price Index. Prices have also increased on utilities, electricity, gas and housing in that same period.

"My utilities have not come down.... My housing has not come down," Malcolm said.

Inflation is hovering around 2.4%, less than half a point above the Federal Reserve's target goal. Federal statistics also show wages are rising faster than inflation.

Matt Grossmann, director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at Michigan State University, said the disconnect between Trump's messaging and voters' lived experience is notable.

"Is there an economic agenda especially related to inflation and prices because Donald Trump was elected with that as a central message," Grossmann said. "It hasn't necessarily been the center of his political activity since then."

Malcolm said she has not yet felt any ease on her finances and is hoping relief comes soon.

"We are almost not able to get out of this," Malcolm said. "This is very concerning."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

