Eaton Rapids man charged in the November hit and run that killed a 13-year-old boy

LANSING, Mich. — An Eaton Rapids man has been charged in a November hit and run accident that took the life of a 13-year-old boy.

David Brown Brown, 57, is facing felonious charges for driving with a suspended license and failure to stop at the scene of the accident. He recently turned himself in to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office.

Police say the 13-year-old was walking on or along the side of the road when he was struck by the vehicle near West Jolly Road and Kensington Circle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.

