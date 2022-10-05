Eaton Area EMS ambulance services will remain in place

LANSING, Mich. — A possible plan from Sparrow Health Systems to get rid of ambulance services in Eaton County is now off the table, but local leaders are still expressing concern for the future.

"The review of the Eaton Area ambulance service has been paused," said Eaton County Board of Commissioners Chair Jeremy Whittum.

In September, FOX 47 News was the first to bring you news of Sparrow Health's announcement to Eaton Area EMS that the company could get rid of ambulance services and move to a transportation model instead.

But now, after a major public response to the issue, ambulance services will stay in place.

It's welcome news for Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock.

"We really enjoy working with Eaton Area EMS. The staff they have there is phenomenal and really cares about our community," said Colestock.

But the news of the health system's decision is being overshadowed by other news.

On Sept. 29, Sparrow announced plans to layoff hundreds of workers .

Colestock hopes none of those cuts will impact the ambulance service.

"It's obviously going to affect response times and the level of care that we've been receiving," said Colestock.

FOX 47 News did reach out to Sparrow for comment on if the layoffs would directly impact the ambulance division, but they declined to comment.

