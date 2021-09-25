East Lansing homecoming game cancelled because Everett can't play

LANSING, Mich. — The homecoming game slated to take place tonight at East Lansing High School – is not going to happen.

Lansing Public School officials say there are several reasons Everett High School is backing out of the matchup including health precautions.

East Lansing High School Athletic Director Nikki Norris, says her team got the call that Everett was forfeiting the game a couple days ago and immediately started looking for another opponent to face off with.

Now the school is switching things up and trying to make the most out of the cards they’ve been dealt.

“So even though we don't have the game we're still going to have a parade tonight and after the parade asking everybody to come back to the stadium and do a community pep rally where the band will be able to play there show we can still introduce our court members the cheerleaders will lead the crowd in cheers and try and still embrace that homecoming spirit," said Norris.

Norris says her school, like many others in the region, has had to learn to change things up at the drop of a dime since the onset of the pandemic.

Last year, there was a game but no dance or parade for homecoming.

Fox 47 News asked if there were any plans to have a game between Everett and East Lansing later this year but Norris tells us football schedules are made well in advance and most likely the two teams won’t meet on the field until next season.

In a email statement from Lansing Public Schools' athletic director, Chris Henderson, he says:

“Due to unfortunate, unforeseen circumstances, Everett High can not play and will forfeit the football game in the best interest of our kids. Our sincere apologies to East Lansing.”

A Facebook post from the district cites health issues and not enough students to play.

Erica Murphy, WSYM, 2021

