Early Voting and Voter Registration now open for August Primary

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing City officials want voters to know they can register to vote, vote early or update their voter registration.

Voters can take advantage of these services from now through the Primary on August 3.

New voters will be allowed to get an absentee ballot and fill it outright in the Clerk's office.

They can also choose to vote the traditional way on Election Day.

Absentee ballots are available for all registered voters.

There is a 24-hour ballot drop box at the Lansing City Clerk's Election Unit.

That office is located at 2500 S. Washington.

Voters can also early vote at that office during these days and times:

Monday – Friday . 8 am – 5 pm

Wednesday 8 am – 7 pm

Saturday, July 31st 11 am – 5 pm

Sunday, August 1st 11 am – 5 pm

LAST DAY, August 2nd 8 am – 4 pm (due to state law)

Early voting is also available at the Clerk’s City Hall Office, located on the 9th floor of City Hall at 124 W. Michigan Avenue from 8 pm – 5 pm Monday through Friday.

