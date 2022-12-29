E.W. Sparrow Hospital, Sparrow Specialty Hospital ease visitor policies

LANSING, Mich. — E.W. Sparrow Hospital and Sparrow Specialty Hospital have eased their visitor policies that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors, during the regular visiting hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., will no longer have to check in at the registration desk. Only two visitors will be allowed in a patient room at a time.

Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be allowed unlimited visitors a day with visitors coming in one at a time, but visitors will continue to be required to wear additional PPE.

"The changes are aimed at better supporting our patients and their medical needs since an important aspect of care and healing is having loved ones present when possible," a release from the hospital said. "OSHA and MIOSHA are also no longer enforcing COVID screening rules and there is a general industry trend of lessening visitor restrictions. The revised policy only impacts E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and Sparrow Specialty and not our remaining Community Hospitals."

Visitors are still required to wear face masks at all times and must not be showing any symptoms of illness.

