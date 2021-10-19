Dwight Rich School of the Arts announces no cell phone policy during the school day

LANSING, Mich. — Dwight Rich School of the Arts in Lansing announced a no cell phone policy on Friday after videos circulated of students fighting on school grounds.

Beginning on the 18th students will be expected to keep their phones off and placed in their backpacks, lockers or in the front office.

Phones will not be allowed during any recesses or lunch breaks.

“In an attempt to maintain our focus as an educational facility and minimize unnecessary distractions we are recommitting to adhering to the Lansing School District cell phone and electronic communication device policy,” the school wrote to students and families. “Technology is a privilege not a right and its use must comply with the mission of the district and is intended solely for the enhancement of the educational process.”

Students who do not comply with the new rules will not be warned, the school wrote, and the student will face disciplinary action.

