Drone show to replace fireworks for Silver Bells celebration

LANSING, Mich. — This year guests at Silver Bells are in for a special treat. The night will be merry and bright, with drones in the sky.

"It's just a totally different experience. So when people see it for the first time it's just a different vibe to different experience," said Connor McGaffey, digital marketing manager of Firefly Drone Show.

The company is based in Detroit. They specialize in using drones to create light shows and captivating designs in the sky.

"A customer will come to us with an idea, and we take that idea to our animators who helped design the shows and different formations," McGaffey said. "And from there, what we do is we take those animations, and we put it in software, where we take it to our test field and test it many, many hours."

The sky became their canvas five years ago. They started off with 20 drones and grew quickly. Their first show was Electric forest, "and then very soon after that being Ford, and then all of a sudden, we get a lot of inquiries from a lot of big companies," McGaffey said.

On Friday, downtown Lansing can expect to see 100 drones flying over the sky.

"It's just about fully customizable for this Christmas show," McGaffey said. "So when you see something in the sky, it's very obvious what it is and it's gonna take up most of your field of view. It's very bright."

