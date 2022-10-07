Watch Now
Drive-Thru Food distribution at Robinson Memorial Church

Greater Lansing Food Bank hosts several food distribution events
Greater Lansing Food Bank, Facebook, 2022
Posted at 10:14 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 10:14:57-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Greater Lansing Food Bank wants families experiencing food insecurity to drive-up to their food distribution events and get help filling the kitchen cupboards.

The event will take place Friday at the Robinson Memorial Church of God in Christ on Charles Street near Marcus.

Residents in need can simply drive onto the property and get a box of food loaded into their vehicle.

The food distribution takes place from noon until 2 p.m.

