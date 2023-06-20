Dozens gather at Michigan Capitol for apology on Juneteenth

LANSING, Mich. — This Juneteenth, the state Capitol was met with an apology some say is like no other.

The event, named An Apology to the African American Community, was put on by the Justice League of Greater Lansing.

“Today, there was an apology offered to the African American community regarding the legacy of slavery and its aftermath,” said Justice League of Greater Lansing President Prince Solace.

We’re told the Justice League has been working to make the apology happen for a couple years now, and the effort started with predominately churches.

“The Justice League has done roughly 45 presentations for roughly two years, and we go in, we educate and inform mostly white houses of worship about the legacy of slavery from bother spatial, historical and theological viewpoint,” Solace said.

But Monday’s apology didn’t only come from people in the church.

Organizers said the apology is just the first step in repairing the damage caused by slavery. The Justice League started a reparations endowment fund, which has already raised nearly $500,000.

The Justice League hopes the endowment fund will reach $1 million before the year ends. And while everyone at the event agreed there’s a long way to go, they also know that it takes unity and love to get there.

