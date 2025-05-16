Downtown Lansing's $600M comeback plan

Downtown Lansing is undergoing a major transformation, with construction, detours, and over $600 million in planned investments—including new housing, a city hall, hotel, and riverfront development.

Longtime businesses like the Peanut Shop have experienced a decline in foot traffic since 2019 due to fewer state workers and business retention challenges.

New businesses, like Jolloff Afro-Caribbean Lounge, are opening and bringing fresh energy and excitement to the area, signaling a resurgence in community interest.

Downtown Lansing Inc. leaders are optimistic that the city will see a complete revitalization over the next 3–4 years, creating a more vibrant and thriving downtown.

If you've walked around Downtown Lansing lately, chances are you've been greeted by the sounds of construction and detours. But Downtown Lansing Inc. says it’s all just the beginning of a complete transformation of the capital city.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter, Asya Lawrence, taking a look ahead at what’s to come in downtown Lansing—as early as this summer.

"In the next 36 to 48 months, it’s going to be a completely transformed experience," said Cathleen Edgerly, Downtown Lansing Inc. executive director.

Downtown Lansing and the businesses that have been here for decades have seen many seasons of change.

Adam Seyburn is one of the owners of the Peanut Shop. If you spend a lot of time in my neighborhood, you might have seen him before.

"If you go back to 2019, when everybody was still working in their offices, the Peanut was a very, very busy place," said Adam Seyburn.

Since then, Downtown Lansing officials say a number of challenges like retaining businesses and the absence of state workers have contributed to stagnant growth in the Capitol City.

"We are continuing to see lower foot traffic than what we had," Edgerly said.

But Cathleen Edgerly, Executive Director of Downtown Lansing Inc., says that in the years to come, all that is about to change—with more than $600 million dollars in investments coming into downtown.

"The new Vision Lansing Tower that’s taking shape on Grand Avenue, joined by other housing projects in Lansing, a new city hall, a new hotel going where our current city hall exists, and developments happening along the riverfront and into Old Town..." Edgerly said.

These are just a few of the developments coming to town—not to mention the vacant buildings slowly getting a new life with new business owners, like Seun Sipeolu and his mother, Matilda.

"Tell me about the foot traffic and the people walking past—do you see a lot?" I asked.

"Wow, a lot of people have been coming in. We actually had over 20 people yesterday for lunch! So people are excited—the community is excited—and it just gives me goosebumps, like we’re really about to open." Seun Sipeolu said.

Sipeolu's business, Jollof Afro-Caribbean Lounge, is set to have its grand opening next week.

So, from longtime staples like the Peanut Shop to new spots like Jolloff, DLI officials say neighbors can expect a bigger and better downtown—very soon.

