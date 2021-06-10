Downtown Lansing streets blocked off for first ever BLOCK:AID event

LANSING, Mich. — Downtown Lansing streets were closed off Thursday evening as people gathered downtown for the first ever BLOCK:AID event.

"We have like 75 plus amazing artists, food trucks smoking pig all different types of things right in the heart of Lansing, where it’s supposed to be," said Najeema Iman from YouShine events.

Chris Lewis People lined up at food truck at the Block:Aid

Lansing 5:01 Executive Director Chris Sell said he believes the Block:Aid is all about, "bringing support and awareness and visibility to downtown Lansing."

Chris Lewis People walking around and enjoying the event.

The night consisted of live entertainment, bounce houses, and fun. The event, a collaboration between Lansing 5:01 and Downtown Lansing Inc., was scheduled from 5:01 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cathleen Edgerly from Downtown Lansing Inc. said they plan to see how the community responds to the event before planning another BLOCK: AID.

"The theme for this evening's festivities was all about lifting up our local community. It has been an extremely tough year for people professionally for our businesses as well as personally for families, mental health, all of that," she said.

