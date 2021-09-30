Dog rescued from Hurricane Ida seeks forever home in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. — He survived a deadly hurricane and weeks wandering the storm-ravaged streets of New Orleans, now a dog rescued from Hurricane Ida needs a permanent place to lay his head.

It all started when the National Animal Control Association put out a nationwide call asking for animal control workers to help out in New Orleans.

The city had been hit hard by Hurricane Ida and the local shelter was understaffed because workers had to make their families and homes a priority.

Three workers from Ingham County Animal Control answered that call and went to work there for nearly a week, rescuing three dogs.

Sabine and Beauregard have already been adopted but the tawny and white Pitbull, they call Orleans is still waiting on his forever home.

Heidi Williams estimates that Orleans is about 8-years-old and is quite the lovebug.

“He’s going to want a couch. If I get a sense from Orleans, he’s going to want a couch. I don’t think he’s going to need a ton of exercise or anything like that. He's going to want his person. He’s going to want some food because he likes to eat. He’s a chunky guy,” Williams said.

Williams says Orleans was discovered hiding under a house in the bayou with this friend a German shepherd mix named Beauregard after their owner abandoned them.

About 50 dogs from New Orleans were flown into Michigan.

But the three pups rescued by Ingham County were sent to the shelter here.

Shelter officials say Orleans is easy to get along with but will need a patient pet parent.

“He gets along great with other dogs. Again, just kind of a go-slow introduction and realize that he might need some time to adjust,” Williams said.

Williams tells me that her department is sending another team to New Orleans in the coming weeks to help out and rescue more animals.

If you’d like to adopt Orleans or any other animal here at the shelter, we have a link here.

