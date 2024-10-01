Do Lansing voters know what local races are on the ballot?

LANSING, Mich — Tuesday afternoon, we took to the streets of Lansing to ask voters one question - “Outside of the presidential race, can you name what local races are on the ballot?”

“No, I cannot!” Said resident Joevelasquez.

But thats okay. According to Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope, its common for voters not to be briefed on all the local races on the ballot.

“You know, they aren't getting a lot of things in the mail, a lot of these offices don't advertise on tv. So its not a visible,” Swope said.

But while they may not be promoted, Swope said as a responsible voter, you should know whats on the ballot come November. Especially, since Lansing's ballot is pretty packed this election

Swope said this year’s ballot in Lansing will include 3 proposals and more than 20 races, which include the County Clerk, Prosecutor, Sheriff, Register of Deeds and the Lansing School Board, and we cant forget the state level races like the state house of representatives, US Senate and US Congress.

Swop recommends before coming to the polls, voters should definitely do their research.

Click here to view your ballot in your neighborhood.