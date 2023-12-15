Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries speak on controversy surrounding Lansing’s warming center

LANSING, Mich. — We are celebrating 115 years, providing service to the hopeless,” said Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries CEO Chad Audi.

Those services include shelters, warming centers, transitional housing and more. Now, the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries has expanded to Lansing. They were the organization chose to run the city’s new warming center, which opened on Dec.4. after Lansing secured $800 dollars from the state.

“There was an RFB, it went through a rigorous process and then finally they awarded us a contract,” Audi said.

But running the warming center hasn't been without controversy. In the past, residents had concerns about the rescue mission being a faith based organization.

“We never turn anyone away, that’s our policy,” Audi said. “No one will be welcomed scriptures, they will be met with love and open arms.”

Residents also had concerns with people not being able to sleep in the shelter, Audi said that’s because of a zoning issue with the building, that’s out of his control.

As for being an outsider coming into Lansing, Audi said he has done everything he can to give back to the city, including hiring people from the area to run the warming center.

“We hired people from Lansing, we didn’t hire people from Detroit to go to Lansing. So, we are helping those who need the warming center and also helping provide jobs.”