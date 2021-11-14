Detroit artist opens 'Lansing on My Mind' exhibit downtown

LANSING, Mich. — A Detroit artist is showing mounting an exhibit called "Lansing on My Mind" in the Knapp's building downtown Lansing for the next three weeks.

“I'm a mixed media artist. I’m an artist who just believes in just creating things and finding the happy place with my canvas and brushes,” said "Lansing on My Mind" creator Timothy Orikri.

Orikri's love for art started when he was 17.

“When I was in boarding school, I met an art teacher who was wonderful and I was really naughty and foolish then and I said to her, ‘If you can do all this, teach me I can,’” Orikri said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Orikri stands next to one of his paintings in the Lansing on my Mind exhibit.

He's used to spending his time in Detroit, but after visiting the capital city, decided to spend more time here.

“I have a friend who lives here, and, each time I come visit, I felt I should explore," Orikri said. "2011 to 2015 I used to come here to do exhibits right at the governor's mansion.”

The more he explored, the more inspired he become.

“I felt I was doing myself a disservice creatively to have skipped, not recording creatively, the unique landmarks of the city," Orikri said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Orikri is a mixd media artist meaning some of his painting include materials to make the art 3D. In this painting, Orikri used a paint brush and macaroni noodles.

So, he picked up a brush and gathered unique materials like cigarettes butts, macaroni and pistachio shells to create art of the capital city.

“I’m trying to let people see Lansing through my eyes,” he said.

Orikri made some familiar faces like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Downtown Lansing Inc. Executive Director Cathleen Edgerly.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Orikri painted some of the people who represent Lansing including Downtown Lansing Inc. Executive Director Cathleen Edgerly.

Other pieces are familiar spaces like the state Capitol, the Boji Tower clock and the three smokestacks on the Lansing Board of Water & Light's Eckert Power Plant.

“I had to choose five cool buildings that were traditionally cool landmarks of the city and I call it the Lansing Five,” Orikri said.

Orikri said he wants it to inspire people.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Orikri painted familiar places in downtown Lansing like Washington Ave.

“This place is creatively vital, wonderful. It has a unique artistic vibe by itself, so I’m hoping people will take it upon themselves and create collections of 'Lansing on My Mind,'” Orikri said.

And he wants to help people who may have lived in Lansing their whole lives to see the city in a unique way.

“I think art in some way should keep the history of the local, provide something that with this fast paced changing world, someone can look back to," he said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. This is one of the two paintings Orikri is donating to Sparrow Hospital.

Two of the paintings will be donated to Sparrow Hospital.

The exhibit is open Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be up until Nov. 29.

