Despite loss, Michigan State fans celebrate historic week with Duke basketball game

Michigan State fans packed local bars and filled the stadium Saturday to watch the Spartans take on Duke, capping off what many are calling a historic week for the university.

"I've been coming here for years," said Sam Watters, who watched the game at a local sports bar. "Everyone in this bar is watching and cheering for the greater good of the Spartans so it's a cool feeling."

Watters expressed excitement about Michigan State's recent developments, including the announcement of a new football head coach and the university's "For Sparta" initiative.

"It's a historic week. It might go down in the history books as one of the best weeks to be a Spartan," Watters said.

The enthusiasm extended to Michigan State's youngest fans, including 7-year-old Weston Crouch, who attended Saturday's game wearing his signature hot dog costume. Despite his young age, Crouch has already attended more than 100 games.

"Well, I feel like I get on the big screen a lot and that's what I like about it," Crouch said when asked about his costume choice.

The young fan's dedication to the Spartans appears unwavering.

"Yes I do. One hundred percent," Crouch said when asked if he plans to remain a Michigan State fan his entire life.

