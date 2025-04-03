Demolition set for Lansing home destroyed after tree fell on it during 2023 storm

LANSING, Mich — 1612 Martin street - A location neighbors say definitely has gained its eyesore credit.

Let’s go back, it was storm in August 2023 made the home what it is today, when a tree fell on it, and killed 84 year old Vernita Payne.

“Oh man, I couldn't even explain it,” said Harvey Edwards, Payne’s son.

Edwards, is still dealing with the pain. Pain he said only got harder every day, especially with he seeing the destroyed home. Edwards said it got so bad, to point where he had to move to Tennessee.

“I just couldn't take it no more,” he said.

Talks about demolishing the home has been in the works since the storm. Now, action is being taken.

“It's titled a 21, make safe or demolish order,” said Councilwoman Trini Pehlivanoglu.

City council unanimously supporting that order on March 11th, and since the April1st deadline to make the location safe was not met, the demolition process has started. The city is taking bids from construction companies to actually to the demolition.

“I am glad that after this much time, we will see some resolution on this property,” said Council President Ryan Kost.