Democratic hopefuls look to court Latino voters at Lansing forum ahead of primary

LANSING, Mich — Democratic congressional hopefuls attended a forum in Lansing to make their case to the Latino community that they're the best candidate to unseat U.S. Representative Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte) in November.

WATCH: DEMOCRATIC HOPEFULS LOOK TO COURT LATINO VOTERS AT LANSING FORUM BEFORE PRIMARY

Democratic hopefuls look to court Latino voters at Lansing forum before primary

Cost of living, data centers and the environment were among the topics at the forum with three congressional candidates hoping to turn Michigan's 7th Congressional District blue: Bridget Brink, William Lawrence and Matt Maasdam.

"I think it's very important that the Latino community have a voice at the table," said organizer Ramiro Garcia.

Local activists along with the statewide Latino outreach group MI Poder helped organize Monday night's forum at UAW Local 602. Garcia said it's been in the works since March.

"It's very important that we have dialogue and forums like this and have candidates come out to the community," Garcia said.

Though the forum was geared toward the Latino community, voters of different backgrounds showed up. Garcia said it's a sign that neighbors support each other regardless of race.

"Policy touches every single life, and sometimes policies disproportionately affect some lives more than others," Garcia said.

Garcia called the forum a success with more than 100 people turning out. He hopes it sparks more voters to get involved.

"We were just a couple local activists who were getting dinner one night and we wanted to have Latino voices at the table," Garcia said.

A spokesperson from Barrett's office sent a statement Monday night that can be read below.

"Latino Americans are confronting the same challenges of affordability as most mid-Michigan families. Whether it is housing, healthcare, gas prices, or good-paying jobs, Congressman Barrett has been focused on efforts to improve the lives of the residents of the 7th District with his Blueprint for a Better America. He was a leading supporter of cuts to taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security benefits and is an advocate for expanded vocational opportunities so we can create good-paying jobs in the skilled trades." Office of U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte)

All of the candidates pledged to support one another no matter who wins the Michigan primary election August 4. Whoever wins will face off against Barrett in the general election November 3.

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