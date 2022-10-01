'Defend Our Future' rally seeks to galvanize Michigan youth to turn out at the ballot box

LANSING, Mich. — Several elected officials and students rallied in Lansing today about issues impacting them.

They say they want to see some changes and plan to make their wishes known when they cast their ballots in November.

"Are there issues in your community that you want to change? What do you care about? Is it abortion access? Climate change? Gun reform? Affordable housing? Racial justice? Queer inequality? Or affordable education?" one organizer said.

Those are some of the questions being asked of Michigan's young voting block.

Organizers of the Defend Our Future rally in Lansing brought together elected officials, community organizers and students hoping to galvanize and inspire.

One speaker, Daniel Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland shooting and a gun reform advocate, spoke to the crowd about the power of teaming up.

"We may not be the country that we believe that we could be right now, but one day we could be," Hogg said. "Knowing that we're never going to be perfect but working to create a more perfect union."

Organizers say they want to make sure young voters know the impact how important the upcoming election is and the impact their votes will have.

"At a baseline, I encourage all of you that will be 18 or older by Nov. 8 to exercise your right to vote and to register if you haven't already. Your vote is your voice," said Kurtis Fernandez of APIA Vote Michigan.

