LANSING, Mich — Plans to bring modular housing pods to Lansing as a solution for homelessness are nearing a critical decision point, as neighbors and city leaders prepare to vote on a final location.

WATCH: Decision day approaches for Lansing’s modular housing pods

Decision day approaches for Lansing’s modular housing pods

Lansing is considering modular housing pods as a solution to homelessness, with many community members and leaders expressing support for the plan.

The pods would provide basic living necessities such as heat, air conditioning, and electricity, targeting working-age individuals seeking housing stability.

City officials have proposed five possible locations for the pods, including four city parks, each with community input and concerns.

Neighbors and board members are expected to vote Tuesday night on a final location, a decision that could move the project forward.

Back in December, Terry Young was packing up his tent at the former Fallen Angels encampment on Lansing’s west side when he shared his thoughts on the city’s proposal.

“Hearing about the mod pods that they’re trying to put up do you think that’s a good solution?” he was asked.

“That’s a wonderful solution,” Young said. “They just have to put them up.”

For those unfamiliar with the concept, modular pods are small, trailer-style housing units designed to provide basic necessities. According to Tristan Walters, the pods include heat, air conditioning, and electricity.

“These are modular living trailers,” Walters explained.

Walters is closely involved in Lansing’s efforts to bring the pods to the city. He serves on the mayor’s Neighborhood Advisory Board and, like Young, is eagerly awaiting final approval on where the units will be located.

The conversation around the pods began in August 2025, when the Lansing Human Relations and Community Services Department unveiled plans for a more than half-million-dollar investment in temporary housing.

“We will have 36 single units and 14 double beds,” said Delvata Moses. “The goal is to target working-age individuals who are ready for housing stability.”

Since that announcement, the focus has shifted from funding to placement. According to Walters, the city initially identified five potential locations — four city parks and El Shabazz Academy.

“There are benefits and negatives to each location,” Walters said. “Communities definitely have their own input.”

That input is expected to come to a head Tuesday night, when neighbors and board members are scheduled to vote on a final site for the pods.

“We’re hoping that’s going to be the case tonight so we can start the process,” Walters said.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.