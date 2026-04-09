LANSING, Mich — A riverfront staple in Lansing could soon change hands, and voters may have the final say this August.

Lansing voters may decide in August whether the city should sell the Lansing Shuffle property at 325 Riverfront Drive for about $953,000.

Lansing Shuffle, which currently rents the space, wants to buy it to invest in long-term improvements and financial stability.

The riverfront building has a long history, including its time as the original Lansing Farmers Market, and is now a community venue with food vendors, bars, and recreation.

Community reactions are mixed, with some residents supporting the sale and others raising concerns about oversight, safety, and future ownership.

WATCH: Debate grows over proposed sale of Lansing Shuffle

Debate grows over proposed sale of Lansing Shuffle

The property at 325 Riverfront Drive, home to Lansing Shuffle, is at the center of a proposed sale that has sparked both support and concern among local residents.

Once the site of the original Lansing Farmers Market, the building has served as a community gathering space since 2010. Over the years, it has undergone several transformations, most recently becoming Lansing Shuffle in 2023.

Today, Lansing Shuffle operates as a multi-use venue featuring food vendors, bars, shuffleboard courts, and an outdoor patio along the riverwalk.

“It’s a community space housing seven microbusinesses and food vendors,” said co-owner Jonathan Hartzell. “There are two bars, shuffleboard courts on the riverwalk, and an outdoor patio.”

Currently, Lansing Shuffle leases the property, paying approximately $22,000 annually in rent, according to officials.

Ownership, Hartzell said, would allow the business to invest more deeply in its future.

“Buying it supports what we’re doing,” he said. “It allows us to adjust our debt structure, improve cash flow, and invest in the things we’ll need over the next 5 to 15 years.”

If approved, the proposed sale would transfer the property to Lansing Shuffle for just over $953,000. The process would still require a public hearing and final approval from the Lansing City Council.

At a recent informational session, residents gathered to ask questions and share their perspectives. Reactions were mixed.

Some neighbors voiced support for the sale and the continued development of the space, while others raised concerns about oversight and long-term plans.

“We’re having problems with the city’s oversight,” one attendee said. “What plans are in place to make sure this remains a safe space?”

Others questioned what would happen if ownership changes again in the future.

“How do we know they’re not just going to sell it?” another resident asked.

For longtime residents like Joy Gleason, the building holds deep community significance.

She recalls a time when the space thrived as a vendor-filled market.

“There was a period where things were going well and lots of booths were filled,” she said.

Still, she remains cautious about what the future may hold.

“In five to seven years, if things don’t go the way the owner hopes, I’ll still be sitting here knowing what I know,” Gleason added.

Lansing Shuffle leadership says they plan to continue engaging with residents as discussions move forward.

“We’re not going anywhere,” another representative said. “We hope more people come out and shuffle.”

If the measure makes it onto the August ballot, Lansing voters will ultimately decide whether the city should move forward with the sale and it will be then be put in front of Council.

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