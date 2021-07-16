Deadtime Stories expands in REO Town, opening

LANSING, Mich. — Deadtime Stories owner Jenn Carpenter has opened a gift shop, The Screamatorium, right next door to her South Washington Avenue book store.

“So, the name, it’s got a few layers to it," Carpenter said. “'Scream' is my favorite movie and the star of that movie is from Lansing and we have ice cream.”

Customers can find crime-themed and spooky items in the shop.

“We got spooky coloring books, vintage stuff like sand art, haunted honey from New Orleans, we’re the only ones that carry that,” Jenn said.

“I like it,” said customer Kevin Wells. “I think it’s fun. The kids have lots of different stuff to look at and ask questions. The nostalgic stuff is cool too. “

And let's not forget the vintage candy counter, refreshments, and other tasty treats that keep some customers coming back.

“The ice cream is delicious,” Wells said.

It took Carpenter two weeks to transform the gift shop space.

What's the difference between the stores

“It is two separate storefronts, so we gave it two separate names,” she said. “You know Dead Time Stories. There’s so much history, so much fun history. I love books, I’m an avid reader. So, I just want people to be able to find good books that they want to read. We offer really good prices on our used books.

"And here at The Screamatorium, we just want people to have fun.”

