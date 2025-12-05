Data center proposals spark whether or not Mid-Michigan is ready

LANSING, Mich — Data center proposals are emerging across mid-Michigan neighborhoods, from Lansing to Mason, raising questions about whether the region is prepared for these large-scale technology projects.

Data centers need water, land and power to thrive.

For the proposed Lansing data center, Lansing board of water and light says the collaboration would mean no rate increases for current customers.

Some benefits include job creation when building the center but there are some concerns that there will be noise pollution and energy bill increases.



