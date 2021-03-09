Darth Blader? Edward Blizzardhands? City of Lansing needs your help naming snowplows

LANSING, Mich. — Luke Snowalker, Darth Blader or Edward Blizzardhands?

The city of Lansing is asking the public to name its snowplows. They'll be taking creative and family-friendly names from now until March 15.

After the names are reviewed, a round of voting will start on March 16. Voting will remain open until March 22.

To submit suggestions and learn more about the contest, visit lansingmi.gov/snowplows.

