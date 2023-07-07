Watch Now
Dam Jam returns to Brenke Fish Ladder this weekend

Dam Jam, a music festival featuring a variety of Michigan artist and vendors, is returning to Old Town this Friday and Saturday
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jul 07, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — The Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing's old town will be the hot spot for all music lovers Friday and Saturday because the Dam Jam Music Festival is back.

Dam Jam is hosted every summer and is a way for Lansing 5:01 to showcase Michigan-based artists and Lansing's riverfront. Best of all it’s free for all ages.

There will also be food trucks, because you can’t rock out on an empty stomach.

Vendors, a craft village and 20 Michigan bands.

The festival kicks off Friday night from 6:00pm to 11:00pm and a new full-day of music on Saturday 11:00am to 11:00pm with two stages.

