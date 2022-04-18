Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Crashes back up traffic on I-496 in Lansing

Crash on 1-496 backs up traffic in Lansing
Yasmeen Ludy
Crash on 1-496 backs up traffic in Lansing<br/>
Crash on 1-496 backs up traffic in Lansing
Posted at 4:40 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 16:40:48-04

LANSING, Mich. — Traffic was backed up this afternoon after two crashes that happened on westbound Interstate 496 near Walnut Street shortly after 2 p.m.

Emergency responders were seen on the highway and trucks were towing away damaged vehicles.

The Lansing Police Department said there were two separate accidents and officers are currently working on them.

The accidents have been cleared and traffic is flowing again.

Fox 47 will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter