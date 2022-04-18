Crashes back up traffic on I-496 in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Traffic was backed up this afternoon after two crashes that happened on westbound Interstate 496 near Walnut Street shortly after 2 p.m.

Emergency responders were seen on the highway and trucks were towing away damaged vehicles.

The Lansing Police Department said there were two separate accidents and officers are currently working on them.

The accidents have been cleared and traffic is flowing again.

Fox 47 will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

