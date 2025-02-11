Court documents reveal more information about Lansing’s first gun death of the year

The shooting happened on Jan.27. and police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Jaivion Husband.

5 suspects have been arrested and charged.



Unimaginable Trauma in Lansing, as the neighborhood deals with its first gun death of the year. The victim, 21 year old Jaivion Husband.

“This individual didn't get a chance to just grow up, or figure out who they are or who they wanted to be,” said advocate Michael Lynn Jr.

Police said it happened here the night of Jan. 27. in the area of West Willow and North Grand River.

Court Documents show Husband was in the car with his brother, who told police that shots were fired from inside a Black Dodge Durango that had been following them. One of those shots struck Husband in the head. According to the documents, doctors said the injury was "not survivable”.

Police eventually located the Durango, with the 5 suspects, along with 4 firearms inside. Documents show the driver of the car, told police she was not the one who fired shots, instead she said it was the four other passengers.

“Four people decided to pull guns in the situation,” Lynn said. Like the over reaction in this case tells us a deeper story.”

Lynn runs the Lansing Empowerment Network, a collaborative effort working to combat gun violence.

“Bringing activists, advocates and law enforcement all in one room, to talk about gun violence and really try and figure out solutions for it is our biggest accomplishment at this point,” Lynn said.

Lynn said while there have been success stemming from the Lansing Empowerment Network, there’s still some work that needs to be done. Along with the one gun death, LPD also reported 5 non fatal shootings so far this year, a number Lynn says will only decrease with the help of the community.

“If we going to talk mess about people not doing something about the gun violence, we need to use that same energy to show up to these 360 meetings and be involved in the solution.”

All 5 suspects involved in the shooting have been arrested and charged with several charges, including open murder.