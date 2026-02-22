Couple Shuffle race held at Adado Park in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich — The chilly temperatures didn't stop love from being in the air or runners on Saturday as over 70 neighbors came together for the Couple Shuffle at Adado Park in downtown Lansing.



Event focused on community health and supporting relationships

Participants received plush sloths instead of traditional medals

Runners braved the chilly temperatures.

Jon Anderson, the race host, says the event is all about getting neighbors outside and together.

"Encouraging people to be healthy, getting people out in the community supporting each other, it is a couples shuffle too so we support love and marriage, there's also a lot of people that aren't married and come out to support each other for the run," Anderson said.

Runners were rewarded not with a medal, but a special plush sloth for crossing the finish line.

