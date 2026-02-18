Convicted felon found guilty of 2021 Lansing murder while serving prison sentence

A convicted felon already serving time in prison has been found guilty of murder in a case that dates back more than five years.

An Ingham County jury found Willie James Jr. guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday in the January 2021 death of Lansing resident Andrew Watson, according to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.

James lived in Lansing at the time of the murder. He is currently in prison on a 2014 sentence for assault and firearms charges.

James was paroled in 2014 and later returned to prison after the 2021 homicide. He would have served his maximum sentence by 2030, but now faces consecutive sentences because of the murder conviction.

James' sentencing is scheduled for April 15.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.