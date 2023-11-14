Controversy surrounding Lansing School speed safety zone

LANSING, Mich. — Every morning, Jill Dombrowski with walks or bikes her 6-year-old daughter Zora to school.

“It’s just a lot more humanizing to be walking or to be biking,” Jill said.

And Jill said safety is a priority, which is why she was happy to see speed safety signs go up on the M-43 highway alerting drivers to slow down.

But there’s one problem, the lights on the sign don’t work and Jill believes it’s causing cars not to slow down.

We reached out to the Lansing School District to see what was going on.They told us MDOT is responsible for the signs, So we contacted them….

“We are aware they’re not working,” said MDOT Spokesperson Aaron Jenkins.

MDOT said the issue seems to stem from their system not connecting to the Lansing school district’s system.

“There's a disconnect with the school and us, so we’re trying to work with them to get it figured out as soon as possible,” Jenkins said.

Along the route, Jill is hoping the issue is resolved sooner, rather than later.

“I just want my child to be safe, so it is something I am going to continue to fight for and speak up for,” she said.