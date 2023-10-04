Controversy surrounding City Rescue Mission’s expansion

LANSING, Mich. — Several People weren’t happy Monday after city council approved the City Rescue Mission’s expansion. One of those people was community activist Jerry Norris.

“We are going backwards, by creating more space for exclusion and not inclusion,” Norris said.

The City Rescue Mission submitted the proposal to city council months ago, and while the religious based shelter has been known to help thousands of people, it’s also been accused of LGBTQ+ Discrimination. The statement of faith that all volunteers and employees of the shelter must sign. Condemns homosexuality.

“We did check our Human Rights Ordinance to see if they made any violations with the statement and our human rights ordinance exempts religious organizations and they fall into that,” said councilwoman Patricia Spitzley.

Spitzley said she had to put her personal feelings aside and make a decision based off requirements of the rezoning and special land use permit.

“I have to look at the recommendations of the planning committee, I have to look at the surrounding space of the new location, I can’t look at the issues that were brought up,” Spitzley said.

A representative from the City Rescue Mission was at Monday’s council meeting and emphasized that the shelter does not turn people away regardless of their sexuality, race, or ethnicity.

Now that the expansion was approved, we’re told City Rescue Mission will start working on the project immediately.

Norris on the other hand, thinks the city needs to do other work to make sure everyone feel included.

“I think we need to put our time, money and resources into a shelter that accepts and views everyone equal,” he said.

We reached out to the City Rescue Mission for a follow up interview, but have not heard anything back.