Consumers Energy says data centers could bring jobs, lower utility costs to neighbors

LANSING, Mich — Consumers Energy sees large-scale data centers as a chance to grow Michigan’s economy while keeping utility costs stable, according to a company spokesperson.

Spokesperson Brian Wheeler says the company wants to bring these high-tech facilities to the state to support economic development and ensure Michigan stays competitive as technology demands rise.

“We're really all-in for Michigan. What that means is supporting good projects, economic development that can bring jobs and tax revenues to our communities. And so really, we see data centers as being an extension of that principle,” Wheeler said.

Michigan lawmakers and the state Public Service Commission have implemented safeguards to ensure residents don’t bear the cost of bringing data centers online, according to Wheeler.

“Data centers have to pay their own way and as they use more energy over time, that reduces costs for everybody else. So we see it as a real benefit for everybody here in Michigan,” Wheeler explained.

Some residents have expressed concerns over possible environmental impacts, limited job creation, or increases in utility rates. Wheeler says those worries can be addressed with responsible planning and modern technology.

“It’s important that every community takes a good look at what a project brings to the table. But in terms of the water usage and the technology, there are ways to have this sort of growth that have little to no impact on the environment,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler adds that data center projects could represent billions of dollars in investment and years of benefits to the state.

“Michigan is better off having data centers come to our state and choose us over other states than if we lose them,” Wheeler said.

“There’s a lot of potential, a lot of growth that can come to Michigan and if it doesn’t come to our state, it will go elsewhere."

