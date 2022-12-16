Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.

“We’re looking at new opportunities, and the new location we’re looking at allows us to build a more moderate and larger service center,” said Consumers Energy spokesperson Brian Wheeler.

That new location is about 15 minutes south in Windsor Charter Township. Consumers Energy bought the vacant property in 2019 and has had plans to build their new mid-Michigan facility there since. We’re told easier access to main roads and highways was one of the main reasons for the purchase.

“When you think of where they’re setting up shop at in our township, you have direct access to I-96, you’re about a mile away from 69, and you can easily go up Lansing Road,” said Windsor Charter Township supervisor Kern Slucter.

So what does the move mean for Lansing? City officials say they’ll be benefiting because of a 425 tax sharing agreement.

“The employees will still be paying income tax, and we’ll be sharing that with Windsor Township, and since the township only wants 3 millages out of that, we’ll be getting the rest,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

The new facility is expected to break ground in 2024, and the old facility in Lansing will eventually be demolished, and then, the location will be cleaned for redevelopment proposes.

