Consumers Energy and Michigan attorney general strike deal to shut three coal-powered plants by 2025

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s attorney general and Consumers Energy have reached a settlement agreement that will close down the utility's remaining three coal-powered plants by 2025, 15 years ahead of schedule.

“We believe more in this modular form of energy. We can get solar when its sunny out. We can do wind power and we can do battery storage. We can be using these renewable resources that are not emitting carbon into the environment so we’re protecting our planet," said Consumers spokesperson Katie Carey.

Carey said the change from coal power to renewable sources will save the utility money but it will also mean workers at the coal plants will need to learn new skills.

“We will not leave any worker behind," she said. "What’s important to us is that they have a spot within the company. Maybe there’s some retraining involved and they can work in the renewable energy field. We want to work with them and that’s what we’re going to be doing over the next few months."

The settlement still has to be approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission before it can be implemented.

Consumers has also agreed to donate several million dollars to a fund to help customers who struggle to pay their energy bills.

