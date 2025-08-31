LANSING, Mich — The café offers visitors a chance to enjoy coffee while interacting with adoptable cats from local rescues.



The new Constellation Cat Café location in Old Town Lansing celebrated its grand opening with a Pancakes and Cats event.

The café partners with local rescues to help find homes for cats in need throughout Ingham County.

Visitors can book time online to spend with adoptable cats while enjoying coffee in the newly renovated space.

After months of renovations, the Constellation Cat Café has officially opened its doors in Lansing's Old Town, bringing together coffee lovers and cat enthusiasts in a newly renovated space.

WATCH: Constellation Cat Café opens in Old Town Lansing after lengthy renovations

Constellation Cat Café opens in Lansing's Old Town after lengthy renovations

The café celebrated it's opening on Saturday with a Pancakes and Cats event, marking the end of an extensive renovation process.

"It's really been all hands on deck," said Mary Konieczny, the director of operations for the Constellation Cat Café.

The completion of the renovations represents a significant milestone for the organization.

"It was so rewarding to be able to finally get cats in the house that we own for the first time," Konieczny said.

The café features cats from Saved by Zade and Happy Feet Pet Rescue, allowing visitors to interact with adoptable felines while enjoying their coffee.

For neighbor Suzi Teghtmeyer, who followed the renovation closely and volunteered during the process, the opening was particularly meaningful.

"And now to see it open and in action is rewarding and exciting and I hope they can get many kitty cats fostered and adopted through here," Teghtmeyer said.

As the only cat café in Lansing, the unique establishment is already attracting local residents like Kelli Cook, who visited with her daughter Georgia.

"I think it makes the Old Town even more of a place to come and hang out," Cook said.

The café provides a special opportunity for families who can't have pets at home.

"Cats are not something we can have at our house because I'm allergic and so is my husband so she gets to hang out with cats here where she wouldn't have been able to otherwise," Cook said.

The café is quickly becoming a destination for local residents, with some already making regular plans to visit.

"My husband and I have a deal to come at least once a month, do a little date night," said Whitney Murray.

Konieczny emphasized the café's mission to address the significant need for cat adoptions in the area.

"Right now in Ingham county there's a huge need, so that's been my biggest goal to help raise awareness for the fosters and adopting a cat," Konieczny said.

For those interested in visiting the new location, Konieczny recommends booking a time online, especially as local residents eagerly make their first visits to the newly opened café.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.