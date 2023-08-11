Competitive eater Joey Chestnut sets new record eating 13 olive burgers in 5 minutes

LANSING, Mich. — It was a big night for baseball and a big night for burgers as two Lansing staples came together!

The famous Lansing olive burgers and the Lansing Lugnuts were at Jackson Field Thursday night. But in the mix? Joey Chestnut competitive eater. He had his sights set on trying to put down as many burgers as he could in five minutes, and we caught the action.

Chestnut is a 55 record holding competitive eater, and it's his life.

For years, Chestnut has competed for many different records and has the talent to show for it.

Even though he's been doing this professionally for some time now, eating a record number of olive burgers in just five minutes is a task that others say seems easy.

"Honestly, right now, my man Joey is killing it! But I gotta be honest though, I'd eat more burgers than him. This is weak sauce," said a fan. "I could probably eat 25 of them things!"

Even though it may look easy, some of the feats that Joey has pulled off seem impossible, which is why fans were excited to watch the olive burger challenge.

Within the five minute time limit, Chestnut managed to set a new record eating 13 olive burgers.

A full list of Chestnut's records to date can be found here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook