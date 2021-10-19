Company redeveloping Lansing City Market gets another $225,000 from the city

LANSING, Mich. — Detroit Rising Development, the company redeveloping the former Lansing City Market into the Lansing Shuffleboard and Social Club, has received an extra $225,000 for the project from the city.

That's on top of the initial $400,000 brownfield grant they originally received. The project’s total cost is $3.5 million.

Jonathan Hartzell, the founder of Detroit Rising Development, said they need the extra money because of increased cost of construction materials after the pandemic hit.

“Steel costs… and just all the general trades have gone up,” Hartzell said. “So we went back to the city and just asked if there was more room in those funds to expand on what they're giving us.”

Detroit Rising owns Detroit Shipping Co. in midtown Detroit, which the new Lansing City Market will be modeled after.

“There'll be eight food vendors,” Hartzell said. “So, if you're a group of people, you can go and each person gets something different. Or you can all get small bites and share. And you have a lot of variety. You can come back multiple times to get multiple different experiences and food. And then beyond that we tried to add in music and culture.”

Kris Klein of the Lansing Area Economic Partnership said he is enthusiastic about this project

“I think there's a lot of excitement around Lansing’s riverfront, hopefully activating that area further, bringing more amenities to folks living downtown and, hopefully, attracting more people to live downtown as well,” Klein said. “So I think it's a huge win for the city.”

Hartzell said Detroit Rising surveyed the Lansing area and saw potential in bringing more food and entertainment to the city.

“We say this is the capital of Michigan, and it really needs to be this beacon of light for what Michigan can be when we promote and market the state,” Hartzell said. “We want people to look at this space and have a great experience. We really like the idea that Grand Rapids is the beer city. So, can the capital be the food city of Michigan?”

The increased cost of construction set the redevelopment plan back by a month, but Hartzell said the market is still set to open this summer.

